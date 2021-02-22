New Must-Read Picks From CityLit's Carla Du Pree; The History Of The Red Ball Express

An anthology of Black American history...verses about the life of 18th-century poet Phillis Wheatley...short stories about girlhood in the South. These are some of the new must-read picks Carla Du Pree of CityLit Project offers us. She also previews next month’s virtual festival.

And local history teacher Dante Brizill shares the unsung story of African-American war heroes who drove the Red Ball Express after D-Day.

Check out Carla's book picks:

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of Africa America 1619 - 2019 - Ibram X Kendi & Keisha N. Blain

The Age of Phillis and The Love Songs of W. E. Du Bois - Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

The Prophet - Robert Jones

Caul Baby - Morgan Jerkins

Milk, Blood, Heat - Dantiel W. Moniz

We Speak For Ourselves - D. Watkins

The Sum of Us - Heather McGhee

How the Word is Passed - Clint Smith

Children’s & Young Adult Literature: Angel of Greenwood, Randi Pink; The Life I’m In, Sharon G Flake