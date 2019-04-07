MD House Speaker Michael Busch Dies

Michael Busch, Maryland's longest serving Speaker of the House of Delegates, has died. He was 72.

Alexandra Hughes, his chief of staff announced the death in a statement issued late Sunday afternoon.

She said Busch "passed away peacefully" at 3:22 p.m., surrounded by loved ones."

Busch was diagnosed with pneumonia a little over a week ago and had been absent from Annapolis during the final days of the General Assembly’s 90-day session, which ends at midnight Monday.

Sunday morning, Hughes had issued a statement that Busch had been placed on a ventilator Saturday at the University of Maryland Medical Center as his health had “taken a significant turn for the worse.”

The Democrat has had a series of recent health struggles. He had heart bypass surgery last fall and a liver transplant two years ago.

Expressions of grief came quickly.

"My heart is broken for Mike Busch’s family, the State of Maryland, and the Speaker's extended family - elected officials and staff that he has been a mentor and coach to over his time in public service," Senate President Mike Miller wrote in a statement.

"Mike has been a friend for years, and has led the state to new heights of environmentalism and education, while ensuring that a new generation of leaders move our state forward," Miller wrote. "He was a true model of a State Delegate; he cared for every corner of the state, but never forgot about the people he was elected to represent."

Miller said he would miss Busch "as a friend and partner in state government."

Gov. Larry Hogan, who crossed swords recently with Busch over several issues, called him "a giant in our government."

“Speaker Busch and I came from different sides of the aisle, but we often came together in the best interests of the people of Maryland," Hogan said in a statement. "He served with the decency and good nature of a teacher, a coach, and a family man. I was honored to know him and to work closely with him."

Busch, a college football star who became a teacher and coach, has represented an Annapolis-area district in the House of Delegates since 1987. He has been speaker since 2003.

Delegate Nic Kipke, the Republican leader in the House, said he and Busch "battled it out on quite a few occassions," but that the speaker "never let partisanship get in the way of fairness."

"He really wanted sportsmanship to be the way we handled ourselves in Annapolis," Kipke said. "He coached Republicans on being a better leader and how to get things done in Annapolis as much as he coached Democrats. That's why so many of us are very sad today."

Maggie McIntosh, chair of the House appropriations committee, said Busch "reformed the House," striving for diversity.

When she came to the House in 1993, she said, before Busch became speaker, the leadership was all white and male.

"And you look at the leadership today in the House," she said. "And you see black, you see latino, you see white, you see straight, you see gay, you see male, female. You see Maryland."

She called him a "very courageous guy" whose leadership enabled the General Assembly to pass the education funding formula known as Thornton as well as bills to allow same sex marriage, repeal the death penalty, and in this session raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

This post will be updated.