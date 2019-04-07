MD House Speaker Busch's Health Takes 'Turn for the Worst'

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch was placed on a ventilator Saturday at the University of Maryland Medical Center as his health had “taken a significant turn for the worse,” his chief of staff, Alexandra Hughes, said Sunday morning.

“Unfortunately, his conditioned as worsened over the past few hours,” Hughes wrote. “His family asks for privacy at this time and to keep the Speaker in your thoughts and prayers.”

Busch was diagnosed with pneumonia a little over a week ago and been absent from Annapolis during the final days of the General Assembly’s 90-day session, which ends Monday night at midnight.

The 72-year-old Democrat has had a series of recent health struggles. He had heart bypass surgery last fall and a liver transplant two years ago.

The latest announcement on Sunday prompted an outpouring of support from across Maryland political circles.

“Mike Busch has been a friend to myself and so many, a mentor to a generation of Maryland leaders, and a historic leader of his Chamber,” Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller wrote in a statement.

In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan said he is “heartbroken” about Busch.

“He has dedicated his life to our state,” he wrote. “He is a good man & it has been a privilege to work with him on behalf of the people of MD.”

Busch has represented an Annapolis-area district in the House of Delegates since 1987. He has been speaker since 2003.