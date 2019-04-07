 MD House Speaker Busch's Health Takes 'Turn for the Worst' | WYPR

MD House Speaker Busch's Health Takes 'Turn for the Worst'

By 32 minutes ago

House Speaker Michael Busch in his office in January 2018
Credit Rachel Baye

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch was placed on a ventilator Saturday at the University of Maryland Medical Center as his health had “taken a significant turn for the worse,” his chief of staff, Alexandra Hughes, said Sunday morning.

“Unfortunately, his conditioned as worsened over the past few hours,” Hughes wrote. “His family asks for privacy at this time and to keep the Speaker in your thoughts and prayers.”

Busch was diagnosed with pneumonia a little over a week ago and been absent from Annapolis during the final days of the General Assembly’s 90-day session, which ends Monday night at midnight.

The 72-year-old Democrat has had a series of recent health struggles. He had heart bypass surgery last fall and a liver transplant two years ago.

The latest announcement on Sunday prompted an outpouring of support from across Maryland political circles.

“Mike Busch has been a friend to myself and so many, a mentor to a generation of Maryland leaders, and a historic leader of his Chamber,” Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller wrote in a statement.

In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan said he is “heartbroken” about Busch.

“He has dedicated his life to our state,” he wrote. “He is a good man & it has been a privilege to work with him on behalf of the people of MD.”

Busch has represented an Annapolis-area district in the House of Delegates since 1987. He has been speaker since 2003.

Tags: 
Michael Busch
Mike Busch
Mike Miller
State Politics
Maryland General Assembly 2019
General Assembly
WYPR News

Related Content

House Overrides Veto of Bill Creating Oyster Sanctuaries

By Apr 5, 2019
Rachel Baye

The House of Delegates voted along party lines Friday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill prohibiting oyster harvesting in five Chesapeake Bay tributaries — Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River, the Tred Avon River, the St. Mary’s River and the Manokin River.

State Democrats unveil tax plan

By Jan 17, 2018
Rachel Baye

Because of the way Maryland’s tax laws are written, recent changes in federal tax law could lead to sharp increases in state taxpayers’ bills. The governor and leaders of the state legislature all say they plan to look for a way to cushion that blow, and the Democrats in the legislature revealed at a press conference Tuesday how they plan to do that.

In Annapolis, lawmakers set up fights on taxes, violence

By Jan 9, 2018
Rachel Baye

As lawmakers prepare to return to Annapolis Wednesday for the start of the General Assembly’s annual 90-day session, they are gearing up for fights on topics such as taxes, health insurance and Baltimore’s record-level of violence.

Maryland lawmakers require annual sexual harassment report

By Dec 13, 2017
Rachel Baye

  

The leaders of the General Assembly voted Tuesday to update the body’s sexual harassment policy for both elected officials and staff in light of complaints lodged in other statehouses around the country.

The new policy requires an annual report that will reveal the number of harassment reports made each year. For each allegation of sexual harassment, the Department of Legislative Services’ Human Resources Manager will have to identify the type of harassment and how it was handled. The report won’t contain any names.

Lawmakers Target UMMS Board

By Apr 5, 2019
Wikimedia Commons

The House passed and the Senate gave initial approval on Wednesday to legislation that would reshape the board of directors at the University of Maryland Medical System and prevent board members from using their positions for personal financial gain. The bills are the result of recent revelations that the hospital awarded its board members — including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh — hundreds of thousands of dollars in contracts.  WYPR state politics reporter Rachel Baye discussed the effort with Nathan Sterner.