 Maryland Senate Advances Police Reform Agenda | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Maryland Senate Advances Police Reform Agenda

By & 30 minutes ago

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

The Maryland Senate gave final approval to a package of police reforms yesterday, including a bill to repeal and replace the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights -- which lays out due process procedures for police accused of misconduct.

Maryland Matters reporter Hannah Gaskill talks about years of previous attempts by lawmakers to tackle repeal. And Senator Will Smith, who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, shares specifics of the Senate’s approach.

Read more:
Historic Police Reform Package Passes Out of Senate Chamber on Bipartisan Terms
Maryland Senate approves package of police reform measures
The Maryland Senate has passed 9 major policing bills. Here’s what to know about each one and what comes next.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

The Surge In Mental Health Needs During the Pandemic

By & Mar 3, 2021
Copyright Neil Moralee/Flickr Creative Commons

The pandemic is distributing its financial effects, like its health damages, chaotically. They’re colliding on people who never before reached out for mental-health support but are now seeking help. Sherri Bloom is clinical director of the nonprofit Pro Bono Counseling Project, which is hearing from more callers and getting referrals from the 211 United Way helpline.

Like Bloom, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Shepherd, board president of the Black Mental Health Alliance, says the impact on mental health will stretch beyond the pandemic itself.

You can reach the Pro Bono Counseling Project at (410) 825-1001. The counseling project’s warmline - if you want to talk, but not necessarily start a counseling relationship - is (443) 608-9182.

The Painful Reality Of Long COVID

By & Mar 2, 2021
Daniele Marzocchi / Flickr Creative Commons

With another COVID-19 vaccine deployed, the end of the pandemic may be in sight. But millions of people who were infected continue to battle lasting complications.

OSI Fellows Making An Impact: Ateira Griffin and Wayne Paige

By & Mar 1, 2021
OSI Baltimore

Each year Open Society Institute-Baltimore awards grants to highly motivated community leaders. We hear from two recipients about their work. First, Ateira Griffin leads BOND - Building Our Nation’s Daughters - which brings single moms and daughters together for activities to build their confidence and their connection. Then, Wayne Paige graduated from Howard University with a degree in finance. Now he’s passing down this knowledge and encouraging young people in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore to become entrepreneurs. Original airdate 12/30/20