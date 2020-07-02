At Long Last City Pools To Open

In the middle of a sweltering week before the Fourth of July, Mayor Jack Young and other city officials held a news conference Thursday to warn of the dangers of illegal fireworks and restate the need for social distancing.

But they left it to Reggie Moore, the city’s Recreation and Parks Director, to announce there may be some relief in sight. Five city pools will open on July 13, he said, and five more will open July 20. But there will be some restrictions.

“Starting July 6th, you can start registering for a time slot to swim in our pools,” Moore said. The time slots will be in “hour and half hour increments.”

Residents can register by phone or on the department’s website, but you must be registered to be allowed into the pool.

Moore also announced that playgrounds, basketball courts, and fitness equipment will reopen on July 13th. But there’s a catch to this, too.

“Baltimore City Parks and Rec will not be sanitizing this equipment daily,” he said.

Moore strongly suggested people bring their own sanitizer to wipe down the equipment before using it.