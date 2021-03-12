-
Mayor Jack Young has signed a bill into law guaranteeing lawyers for renters facing eviction, making Baltimore the seventh jurisdiction in the country to…
-
Health experts say we are about to experience a surge of Covid-19 cases as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings. Governor Hogan makes a plea for more…
-
Governor Hogan announces tens of millions in state funding to bolster the emergency response to the coronavirus. Baltimore top health official says new…
-
A Covid-19 spike prompts new restrictions in Baltimore. Brandon Scott announces new committees to tackle the city’s longstanding issues. Maryland…
-
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young signed a bill into law Monday morning that would protect vulnerable residents from losing their homes to the city’s annual tax…
-
Baltimore’s health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa is urging residents to stay vigilant against COVID-19 with masks and social distancing, but also to…
-
On what is still officially Columbus Day in Baltimore, members of the city’s indiginous community rallied in the rain Monday afternoon calling for the…
-
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced a $2 million grant fund for small businesses today. The fund aims to help businesses reopen safely and recover from…
-
As we head into Labor Day weekend, Maryland is now in phase three of Governor Hogan’s COVID-19 reopening plan. But what businesses and venues are open and…
-
Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved Wednesday a $30 million rental assistance package aimed at staving off an eviction crisis.The move came two days…