Jeannie Vanasco, "Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was A Girl"

For 14 years after she was raped by her best friend Jeannie Vanasco lived with it, lived with recurring nightmares and with an aching sense of confusion about whether she was making too much or too little of it. Eventually, she reached out to ask him to speak with her, and recorded a series of phone conversations that are the core of her new memoir, "Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl."

You can catch Jeannie Vanasco, a week from today, in conversation with author Kate Wyer to discuss Wyer’s new book “Girl, Cow, & Monk,” at a virtual event hosted by the Ivy Bookshop. And week from tomorrow, on October 23rd, Vanasco will moderate a virtual panel with four authors from different genres to discuss how they approach writing about trauma.