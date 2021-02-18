 Halting The Hate | WYPR
Halting The Hate

Protesters in March, 2020, on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston. Asian American leaders across the country are condemning what they say is continued racism, fear-mongering and misinformation aimed at Asian individuals, communities and scholars during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit AP Photo/Steven Senne

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, Asian Americans have been the target of more racial profiling and xenophobia. What are the effects of this mistreatment? We learn from UMBC Professor Charissa Cheah about the toll it’s taken on the mental health of Chinese American families. And John C. Yang, president of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice/Asian American Justice Center, tells how his group advocates on behalf of scientists and scholars under scrutiny by the FBI, an initiative set in motion by the Trump administration.

Links: Asian Americans Advancing Justice/AAJC; StandAgainstHatredStrengthening Asian American Families' Exellence and Resilience During Covid-19.

anti-Asian discrimination

