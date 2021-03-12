anti-Asian discrimination

-
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
After A Week of Grief And Rage, Baltimore Asians Honor Atlanta Victims
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, Asian Americans have been the target of more racial profiling and xenophobia. What are the effects…
The end of a moratorium on evictions could signal a public health crisis. As COVID-19 infection rates escalate, so does anti-Asian racism and…