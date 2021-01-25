Dr. Theresa B. Felder: New President at Harford Community College

Today, it’s another edition of Midday on Higher Education, our occasional series of conversations with the leaders of Maryland’s colleges and universities. Tom's guest is Dr. Theresa B. Felder, who began her tenure as president of Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland, just three weeks ago.

Like many other community colleges across the country, Harford has struggled in recent years with declining enrollment. Overall, college enrollment is down about 2 and half percent, but community colleges have seen a 10% decline, nationwide, according to Inside Higher Ed. Last Friday, the Board of Trustees of Harford Community College approved a preliminary budget that is $737,000 less than the budget for the current year.

Dr. Theresa Felder came to Maryland from Ohio, where she was in the senior leadership of Clark State Community College. She is the first African American to serve as president of Harford Community College.

She joins us today on Zoom.

