Dr. Dorothy Holinger On Loss And Healing In The COVID Era

As President Biden noted in his national address last night, we are struggling to comprehend the incomprehensible – that half a million of our fellow Americans – and another two million more people around the globe -- have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus over the short span of a year. We have also lost, in many cases, the traditional ways of grieving these tragic deaths.

Tom's next guest is Dr. Dorothy Holinger. She is a psychotherapist in private practice, and a staff psychologist at two Harvard Medical School teaching colleges in Boston: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Department of Neurology and the Mass General Brigham Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry. She is the author of a new book called The Anatomy of Grief.

In it, she draws on science, patient narratives, the arts, and her own personal experience with loss to examine the parameters of grief, the range of physical and psychological changes grief can induce, and the tools we can use to heal after a wrenching personal loss.

Dr. Holinger joins us on Zoom.

