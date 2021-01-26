A COVID Vaccine Update: City Health Comm. Dr. Dzirasa

Two weeks ago, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state would move into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan last week, and as of yesterday, Phase 1C, which includes people age 65 or older. But shortages of the vaccines have made getting an appointment for a shot complicated for many.

For a status report on when, where, and how the vaccines are being made available to Marylanders and Baltimore City residents, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department, joins us on Zoom.

At 2:00 today, Gov. Larry Hogan will have an update on the state’s vaccine plan. WYPR will carry the Governor’s press conference live.

