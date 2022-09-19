© 2022 WYPR
Checking the pulse of Maryland voters in a new poll

Published September 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
A judge orders convicted murderer Adnan Syed to be freed. A new poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner shows democrats would sweep the midterm election if held today. There’s some optimism about the economy too. We’ll have those stories and some headlines coming up and talking about sexuality to children as young as 3½? An educator of human sexuality for half a century says, yes, we can!

