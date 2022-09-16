© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore’s Mayor reacts to fallout from E. Coli

Published September 16, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT
The city’s Department of Public Works was raked over the coals at a hearing last night on its handling of the E.Coli water crisis. Today Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the fallout on WYPR’s Midday. A trial delay for Baltimore’s outgoing top prosecutor. A hearing Monday could mean freedom for convicted murderer Adnan Syed. The union representing thousands of University System of Maryland employees brought their grievances to College Park today. Baltimore’s health department lays out a comprehensive plan to fight Monkeypox and the dissension continues over how to give Baltimore County teachers a promised pay raise.

