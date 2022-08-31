New COVID booster shots get the nod from the FDA

A greenlight from the FDA today on two new COVID boosters to ward off the highly contagious omicron variant. The U.S. has its first death believed to be the result of Monkeypox. Baltimore County health officials are reaching out to residents considered high risk for contracting the virus. County Council members are eyeing a raise for themselves as well as the county executive who’s raked in the dough, according to the latest campaign finance reports. I’ll get a breakdown from our state government reporter on how much is in the coffers of Maryland’s gubernatorial candidates and our education reporter has a conversation with a Johns Hopkins medical director about how the weight of the past two-and-a-half years will impact learning this school year, and beyond.