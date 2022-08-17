© 2022 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

New COVID policy for Baltimore City student athletes this fall

Published August 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
COVID19 cases continue to stack up in Maryland. As the new school year approaches, Baltimore City public schools have a new COVID policy for those students planning to play sports. When Baltimore County students make their way back to class, the county’s head nurse says many pandemic protocols will no longer be in place.

The Baltimore City Council has approved a bill aimed at stopping street and stunt racing and a newly formed coalition takes up the homelessness issue in Baltimore by setting up camp.

