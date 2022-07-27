© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland’s COVID positivity rate remains dismal

Published July 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

State health officials say Maryland’s COVID positivity rate remains dismal. Baltimore’s Health Commissioner defends the city’s handling of the Monkeypox vaccine. The City Council held a hearing today on what to do about the number of squeegee workers at busy intersections. Two races still undecided in Baltimore County’s democratic primary. We’ll have those headlines and more, plus climate change and environmental equity in Black and brown communities.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones