Maryland’s COVID positivity rate remains dismal
Ways To Subscribe
State health officials say Maryland’s COVID positivity rate remains dismal. Baltimore’s Health Commissioner defends the city’s handling of the Monkeypox vaccine. The City Council held a hearing today on what to do about the number of squeegee workers at busy intersections. Two races still undecided in Baltimore County’s democratic primary. We’ll have those headlines and more, plus climate change and environmental equity in Black and brown communities.