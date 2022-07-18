© 2022 WYPR
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

It’ll be awhile before we know the winners in Maryland’s Primary Elections

Published July 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
Primary day in Maryland is upon us! But between redistricting, the delayed elections, and a late counting of mail-in ballots, elections officials warn we may not know the winners in tomorrow’s key races for a while. Baltimore’s incumbent State’s Attorney says she is the right person for reducing the city’s violent homicide rate…despite facing a federal trial on perjury charges. Maryland’s COVID positivity rate is continuing with grim numbers. A 15-year old city squeegee worker has been denied bail and

we’ll get out on the Chesapeake Bay where our oyster population is making a comeback.

Tags

Pam Jones
