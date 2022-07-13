© 2022 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

In Maryland COVID hospitalizations are down but CDC warns of a new fast spreading variant.

Published July 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT
In Maryland, the number of COVID hospitalizations are down, but only slightly, and the CDC warns of a new fast spreading variant. A city council meeting this week brought heated discussion about Baltimore’s squeegee workers and a recent homicide and Mayor Brandon Scott says while violence and harassment can not be tolerated, there can’t be a one-step solution to clear the city of panhandlers.

