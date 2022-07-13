In Maryland COVID hospitalizations are down but CDC warns of a new fast spreading variant.
Ways To Subscribe
In Maryland, the number of COVID hospitalizations are down, but only slightly, and the CDC warns of a new fast spreading variant. A city council meeting this week brought heated discussion about Baltimore’s squeegee workers and a recent homicide and Mayor Brandon Scott says while violence and harassment can not be tolerated, there can’t be a one-step solution to clear the city of panhandlers.