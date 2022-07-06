The latest numbers on COVID19 mark another significant rise in the rolling seven day average positivity rate
Maryland’s COVID positivity rate is back on a high, a dismal look for where Baltimore’s homicide number is heading..Baltimore’s school chief is being celebrated while at the same time her office faces a lawsuit. In Baltimore County, the school’s chief auditor has a lawsuit of her own. What inspired a 17 yr old in Howard County to run in an election and we’ll tell you about a summer program designed to teach area youth life and work skills.