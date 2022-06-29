Maryland needs election judges and there’s an incentive

Early voting begins next week in Maryland. With less than three weeks to go before our primary election, the races to be the Republican and Democratic nominees for governor are tight according to a new poll by WYPR and The Baltimore Banner. Education and democracy are also on the minds of voters. Maryland is in dire need of election judges and is offering incentives to state employees who sign up. And Baltimore police have made an arrest of a suspect in a traffic stop that has left an officer in critical condition.