The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore's COVID-19 transmission rate now "high"

Published May 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
Baltimore’s COVID-19 transmission rate is now “high” under CDC standards. Baltimore County’s police department and school system get a verbal thrashing from the county council after passing a more than $4 billion dollar budget. A billion dollar program to increase the number and mentor Black scientists is named in honor of UMBC’s beloved outgoing president, Freeman Hrabowski. And city residents speak out against giving more money to BPD and development projects.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
