Baltimore's COVID-19 transmission rate now "high"
Baltimore’s COVID-19 transmission rate is now “high” under CDC standards. Baltimore County’s police department and school system get a verbal thrashing from the county council after passing a more than $4 billion dollar budget. A billion dollar program to increase the number and mentor Black scientists is named in honor of UMBC’s beloved outgoing president, Freeman Hrabowski. And city residents speak out against giving more money to BPD and development projects.