Daily new COVID-19 cases soar past 2,000
A proposed charter amendment would take elected officials out of the advisory board for the office of Baltimore’s Inspector General. Spring Grove Hospital now belongs to UMBC, but there are questions about the future of the facility, patients and staff. Racial inequities in health care are far reaching and when it comes to the field of dermatology it can be dangerous. We’ll hear from a dermatologist and Howard professor who is advocating for more inclusion.