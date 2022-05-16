© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Daily new COVID-19 cases soar past 2,000

Published May 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A proposed charter amendment would take elected officials out of the advisory board for the office of Baltimore’s Inspector General. Spring Grove Hospital now belongs to UMBC, but there are questions about the future of the facility, patients and staff. Racial inequities in health care are far reaching and when it comes to the field of dermatology it can be dangerous. We’ll hear from a dermatologist and Howard professor who is advocating for more inclusion.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus CoverageThe Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast Central
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim