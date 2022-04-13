CDC extends transportation mask mandates

The CDC has updated its COVID-19 travel restrictions after a new order from the Biden administration extending mask mandates. COVID positivity rates are creeping up in Baltimore and across the state, but so far no renewed mandates. Governor Hogan signed a host of bills into law as the 2022 Legislative Session came to a close. The deaths of three Baltimore firefighters earlier this year have now been ruled homicides. And the debate over banning plastic bags in Baltimore County is heating up as council members are coming down on opposite sides of the issue.