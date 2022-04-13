© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

CDC extends transportation mask mandates

Published April 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
The CDC has updated its COVID-19 travel restrictions after a new order from the Biden administration extending mask mandates. COVID positivity rates are creeping up in Baltimore and across the state, but so far no renewed mandates. Governor Hogan signed a host of bills into law as the 2022 Legislative Session came to a close. The deaths of three Baltimore firefighters earlier this year have now been ruled homicides. And the debate over banning plastic bags in Baltimore County is heating up as council members are coming down on opposite sides of the issue.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
