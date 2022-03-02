Baltimore City Public Schools to lift mask mandate
Baltimore City lifts its indoor mask mandate, and Baltimore City Public Schools follow suit. State senators are close to passing a bill that would alter how police body camera footage can be viewed by the public. Senators also vote to ban the use of PFAS in the state. And former county health officers and a whistleblower raise concerns at a hearing about the state health department’s pandemic response, and its treatment of staff and local health officials.