The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore City Public Schools to lift mask mandate

Published March 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST
Baltimore City lifts its indoor mask mandate, and Baltimore City Public Schools follow suit. State senators are close to passing a bill that would alter how police body camera footage can be viewed by the public. Senators also vote to ban the use of PFAS in the state. And former county health officers and a whistleblower raise concerns at a hearing about the state health department’s pandemic response, and its treatment of staff and local health officials.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
