© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore County prepares to lift pandemic restrictions

Published February 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Baltimore County is ready to lift pandemic restrictions as COVID metrics trend downward. A coalition of education advocates say Gov. Larry Hogan has shortchanged Maryland schools by over $100 million…and they want that money put back. In Maryland legislative news: a hearing on a Senate bill to ban untraceable ghost guns goes long into the evening. A Republican caucus committee presents a package of bills they say will restore integrity to state elections. Maryland’s senate president says a deal has been reached that will keep clubs on The Block open until 2 a.m., but one club owner says: what deal? And Paul McCartney makes a return to Baltimore after more than five decades.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR PodcastCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast Central
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim