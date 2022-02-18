Baltimore County prepares to lift pandemic restrictions

Baltimore County is ready to lift pandemic restrictions as COVID metrics trend downward. A coalition of education advocates say Gov. Larry Hogan has shortchanged Maryland schools by over $100 million…and they want that money put back. In Maryland legislative news: a hearing on a Senate bill to ban untraceable ghost guns goes long into the evening. A Republican caucus committee presents a package of bills they say will restore integrity to state elections. Maryland’s senate president says a deal has been reached that will keep clubs on The Block open until 2 a.m., but one club owner says: what deal? And Paul McCartney makes a return to Baltimore after more than five decades.