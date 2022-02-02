Baltimore firefighters honored at memorial service
Ways To Subscribe
Maryland’s COVID numbers continue to go in the right direction…down. State lawmakers and housing advocates push for legislation this session to hold landlords more accountable when it comes to evictions. Thousands of firefighters from across the country and abroad came to Baltimore today to honor three of their own, killed in the line of duty last month. And Baltimore County’s Executive says he’s keeping his campaign promise to build two new high schools.