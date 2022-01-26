Baltimore’s current eviction process may be a “public health hazard”
Ways To Subscribe
Environmental advocates are trying to expand solar energy this General Assembly session. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh gets an early release from federal prison. The City Council passes bills requiring the fire department to make some internal procedures public. Gun safety activists rally in Annapolis against ghost guns. There’s heated debate about extending the voting power of the student member on the Baltimore County School Board. And, following numerous complaints from tenants, a Baltimore City Council committee holds an investigative hearing on evictions.