© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore’s current eviction process may be a “public health hazard”

Published January 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Environmental advocates are trying to expand solar energy this General Assembly session. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh gets an early release from federal prison. The City Council passes bills requiring the fire department to make some internal procedures public. Gun safety activists rally in Annapolis against ghost guns. There’s heated debate about extending the voting power of the student member on the Baltimore County School Board. And, following numerous complaints from tenants, a Baltimore City Council committee holds an investigative hearing on evictions.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19WYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageThe Daily DoseCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim