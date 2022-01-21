© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland’s COVID numbers are dipping, but are we turning a corner?

Published January 21, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

We’re halfway through Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency and COVID-19 metrics are improving, but Hogan says Maryland must stay vigilant. State senators clash over voting rights as they advance a redistricting map. A new report analyzes child fatalities in the city over the last five years. Baltimore County’s Inspector General finds a too cozy relationship between a developer and a former county official. Senate president Bill Ferguson wants lights out at 10 p.m. on what’s known as Baltimore’s “Block.” Chickens come home to roost in Baltimore County. And the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare discusses what the surge has been like for health care workers – and the challenges that lie ahead.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19Podcast CentralWYPR PodcastThe Daily DoseGBMC HealthcareCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim