Maryland’s COVID numbers are dipping, but are we turning a corner?

We’re halfway through Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency and COVID-19 metrics are improving, but Hogan says Maryland must stay vigilant. State senators clash over voting rights as they advance a redistricting map. A new report analyzes child fatalities in the city over the last five years. Baltimore County’s Inspector General finds a too cozy relationship between a developer and a former county official. Senate president Bill Ferguson wants lights out at 10 p.m. on what’s known as Baltimore’s “Block.” Chickens come home to roost in Baltimore County. And the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare discusses what the surge has been like for health care workers – and the challenges that lie ahead.