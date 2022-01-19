© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Frosh says more staff needed to keep Maryland’s drinking water safe

Published January 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST
Gov. Larry Hogan outlines the final budget of his tenure. The Baltimore County School Board hears from students and teachers who say the board’s proposed budget falls short. Staffing shortages at Maryland’s Department of the Environment could spell trouble for enforcement and inspection of the state’s drinking water systems. And Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby’s proposed dollar house program is panned by city agency leaders.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR's health and housing reporter.
