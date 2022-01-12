© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland’s 2022 legislative session kicks off

Published January 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST
The Maryland General Assembly convened its 2022 legislative session today. Once again, lawmakers are discussing the legalization of marijuana. Baltimore City Hall employees are set to work remotely again due to the omicron surge….It’s also forcing the city to alter its recycling services. The Baltimore County School Board has run afoul of state law, according to a report by The state Inspector General for Education. And City Council members hear from those trying to find shelter for the homeless.

