Maryland’s 2022 legislative session kicks off
The Maryland General Assembly convened its 2022 legislative session today. Once again, lawmakers are discussing the legalization of marijuana. Baltimore City Hall employees are set to work remotely again due to the omicron surge….It’s also forcing the city to alter its recycling services. The Baltimore County School Board has run afoul of state law, according to a report by The state Inspector General for Education. And City Council members hear from those trying to find shelter for the homeless.