© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Coping with grief during the holidays

Published November 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Health officials are trying to learn more about the new COVID-19 variant known as omicron, which the World Health Organization is calling a “variant of concern.” No cases of the omicron variant are reported in the U.S. yet, but Maryland has also seen a sharp increase of new COVID cases this month. As Lung Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, we have tips from a surgeon on prevention and screening. And we’ll hear from a grief counselor on how to cope with loss during the holiday season.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19The Daily DosePodcast CentralThe GroundTruth ProjectCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim