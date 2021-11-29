Coping with grief during the holidays

Health officials are trying to learn more about the new COVID-19 variant known as omicron, which the World Health Organization is calling a “variant of concern.” No cases of the omicron variant are reported in the U.S. yet, but Maryland has also seen a sharp increase of new COVID cases this month. As Lung Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, we have tips from a surgeon on prevention and screening. And we’ll hear from a grief counselor on how to cope with loss during the holiday season.

