What’s next for COVID-19 boosters

Gov. Larry Hogan green lights administering Moderna and J&J boosters, effective immediately. Baltimore City and state officials break ground on a multimillion dollar redevelopment project for Penn Station. State workers call on Hogan to ease what they say are severe staffing shortages and poor working conditions. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says he won’t seek reelection next year. President Biden pays a visit to Baltimore City for a town hall. Plus a conversation with a physician on the next steps in rolling out COVID-19 booster shots.