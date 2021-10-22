© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

What’s next for COVID-19 boosters

Published October 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT
Gov. Larry Hogan green lights administering Moderna and J&J boosters, effective immediately. Baltimore City and state officials break ground on a multimillion dollar redevelopment project for Penn Station. State workers call on Hogan to ease what they say are severe staffing shortages and poor working conditions. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says he won’t seek reelection next year. President Biden pays a visit to Baltimore City for a town hall. Plus a conversation with a physician on the next steps in rolling out COVID-19 booster shots.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
