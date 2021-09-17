The Daily Dose 9-17-2021

© 2021 WYPR
An FDA panel votes in favor of Pfizer booster shots for those 65 and older, but deals a blow to the Biden administration’s hopes for wider distribution. Faculty at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health provide some answers to how we can get through this latest pandemic surge. The superintendent of Baltimore County schools pleads for help to deal with a school bus shortage that is rippling across the nation. And our City beat reporter digs into the history of The Highway to Nowhere and the intersection of race and infrastructure.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
