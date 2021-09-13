The Daily Dose 09-13-21

While Maryland has a high vaccination rate: over 80-percent, the number of COVID-19 cases largely among the unvaccinated from the Delta variant are on the uptick. You could be sitting in the mayor’s sky box at M&T Stadium under a new contest launched by the City. We’ll have those stories in headlines for you. Plus a conversation with our City Hall reporter about Mayor Scott’s announcement today on his plans for the more than $640 million dollars in ARPA funds.