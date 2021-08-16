© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 8-16-21

Published August 16, 2021
State lawmakers say Maryland’s unemployment insurance program is still not working, and they’re pressing the secretary for answers. University of Maryland workers are demanding a living wage and hazard pay. The demand for better pay is being echoed by staff who clean and support the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore. Baltimore County’s leader will empanel a group to supervise the controversial IG’s office. Governor Hogan offers support for some fleeing Afghanistan. And the Maryland State Fair is set to return next week, with no mask requirements.

