The Daily Dose 8-16-21

State lawmakers say Maryland’s unemployment insurance program is still not working, and they’re pressing the secretary for answers. University of Maryland workers are demanding a living wage and hazard pay. The demand for better pay is being echoed by staff who clean and support the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore. Baltimore County’s leader will empanel a group to supervise the controversial IG’s office. Governor Hogan offers support for some fleeing Afghanistan. And the Maryland State Fair is set to return next week, with no mask requirements.