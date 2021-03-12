Maryland unemployment insurance

-
Maryland’s unemployment system has been wracked with problems since the beginning of the pandemic. Last month, the state adjudicated just 37-percent of…
-
Maryland lawmakers propose a fix for the problem-plagued unemployment system. The State Senate green-lights a $1.3 billion COVID-19 relief package.…
-
As Maryland’s General Assembly reconvened in Annapolis Wednesday, Senate President Bill Ferguson said fixing Maryland’s “broken unemployment insurance…
-
There’s an outbreak of COVID-19 at University of Maryland College Park. 30,000 Marylanders are still waiting for their unemployment claims to be…
-
More than six months since the pandemic caused widespread job losses, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson says her office has processed 96 percent…
-
The Superintendent of Baltimore County Schools considers a district-wide ban on the Confederate flag and other hate symbols. And Maryland’s Department of…
-
Yesterday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson announced that over the Fourth of July weekend, the state had…
-
Maryland officials have uncovered a scheme to defraud the state unemployment insurance program of $501 million dollars, Gov. Larry Hogan announced…
-
Governor Hogan announces a crackdown on thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims, and the superintendent of Baltimore County Schools says he favors…
-
There's an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Baltimore juvenile detention facility. The state’s unemployment insurance trust fund is running out of money.…