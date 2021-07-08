© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 7-8-21

Published July 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT
A new report from Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General raises eyebrows about the city police department’s overtime policy; apparently, sworn employees can accrue overtime pay while they’re on vacation or sick leave. A new affordable housing community opens in Baltimore’s Johnston Square neighborhood. And today in the trial of the Capital Gazette shooter, a psychiatrist for the defense contended that Jared Ramos is not criminally responsible because of mental impairments.

