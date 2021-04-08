© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 4-8-21

Published April 8, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

After a long contentious debate, the Maryland General Assembly passed a landmark police reform bill Wednesday. Governor Larry Hogan hasn’t committed to signing the bill, but had a sharp rebuke for it this morning. Maryland senators have inched the state closer to legalized sports betting. The University of Maryland Medical System aims to tackle racial disparities in health care with its first chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. And we’ll hear from a leader at the Justice Policy Institute, about the toll this pandemic has had on Maryland prisons.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr