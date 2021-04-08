The Daily Dose 4-8-21

After a long contentious debate, the Maryland General Assembly passed a landmark police reform bill Wednesday. Governor Larry Hogan hasn’t committed to signing the bill, but had a sharp rebuke for it this morning. Maryland senators have inched the state closer to legalized sports betting. The University of Maryland Medical System aims to tackle racial disparities in health care with its first chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. And we’ll hear from a leader at the Justice Policy Institute, about the toll this pandemic has had on Maryland prisons.