Tanay Lynn Harris, Director of The Bloom Collective

Tanay Lynn Harris is an activist that's dedicated her life to reproductive justice. Listen as we talk about her first exposure to the (lack of) reproductive justice in the U.S., how activism before social media had a little more accountability, and her co-founding of The Bloom Collective, a network dedicated to holistic and culturally competent reproductive and familial care.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.