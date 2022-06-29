© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local-color-audiostaq-nRge240vrP1-if7WvOsmn8g.1400x1400.jpg
Local Color

Tanay Lynn Harris, Director of The Bloom Collective

Published June 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
Tanay Lynn Harris
Tanay Lynn Harris. Photo courtesy of Harris.

Tanay Lynn Harris is an activist that's dedicated her life to reproductive justice. Listen as we talk about her first exposure to the (lack of) reproductive justice in the U.S., how activism before social media had a little more accountability, and her co-founding of The Bloom Collective, a network dedicated to holistic and culturally competent reproductive and familial care.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Tags

Local Color Roe v. WadeWomen's Healthactivism
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.