Essential Tremors

Jim O’Rourke (Gastr del Sol)

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Jim O’Rourke of Gastr del Sol. Photo credit: Livia Saarveedra
Livia Saarveedra
Jim O’Rourke of Gastr del Sol.

As one half of influential band Gastr del Sol along with David Grubbs, Jim O’Rourke’s work has reached many through that project alone. However, his additional work as an esteemed solo artist and producer as well as a guitarist in Sonic Youth have extended his reach even further, solidifying him as one of the most prominent artists to emerge from the American underground.

On this episode, he talks about how songs by David Ackles, Genesis and Charles Ives informed his development as a musician.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
