David Grubbs (Gastr del Sol)

David Grubbs, who along with Jim O'Rourke comprised Gastr del Sol, ushered in a new, cerebral strain of post-rock upon their appearance in the 90's. Owing more to modern classical composers than what was being played on college radio, the duo toured extensively and put out eight releases, most of which were on esteemed Chicago label Drag City.

Their newest release is a box set of their work named We Have Dozens of Titles, and was also released by Drag City in May of 2024.

