Essential Tremors

Jessica Pratt

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Los Angeles-based folk troubadour Jessica Pratt. Photo courtesy of Pratt.
Photo courtesy of Pratt
Los Angeles-based folk troubadour Jessica Pratt.

Los Angeles-based folk troubadour Jessica Pratt's intimate, moody, carefully-crafted songs have helped her reach an ever-growing audience over the course of her four studio albums, the most recent of which is Here in the Pitch, which was released in May of 2024.

In this episode, she talks about how songs by The Slits, Laura Nyro and Sly and the Family Stone helped her forge her musical path.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
