Beth Orton (Big Ears Festival Performer)

Guitarist/singer/songwriter Beth Orton’s work in the mid-1990’s helped usher in a new era for both electronic and folk music by melding electronic sounds with acoustic instruments to achieve a warm and personal, but also boundary-pushing, sound that still feels modern almost 30 years later.

In this episode she talks about how songs by Sinead O'Connor, Sons of Kemet and Father John Misty shaped her own work.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.