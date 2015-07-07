© 2021 WYPR
Criminal Justice

Cardin Talks Criminal Justice Reform, Baltimore Revitalization

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Christopher Connelly
Published July 6, 2015 at 5:09 PM EDT
Sen. Ben Cardin introduced sweeping criminal justice reform in the Senate alongside Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

Sen. Ben Cardin was in Baltimore yesterday talking up federal legislation he introduced in the wake of the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray. Cardin’s so-called BALTIMORE Act, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Barbara Mikulski, is a push to improve police-community relations.

This is one of those bills where you can really see how far politicians are willing to stretch to make an acronym that works. It’s the Building And Lifting Trust In order to Multiply Opportunities and Racial Equality Act – the BALTIMORE Act.

But naming conventions aside, the bill is sweeping. It would reform law enforcement, sentencing, voting rights for ex-felons and make it easier for people getting out of prison to find jobs. Cardin told a roundtable of non-profit and foundation leaders the criminal justice system disproportionately hurts minorities.

“It’s got to end in this country,” the senator said. “There’s still profiling. We have discriminatory sentencing laws. When you take a look in Baltimore, in Maryland in the last 30, 40 years our prison population has quadrupled.”

Exactly how far the BALTIMORE Act will go remains in question. The bill has bipartisan support, Cardin said, but he warned that the current congress has not proven very progressive on criminal justice issues.

Cardin convened a group of community, faith and foundation leaders to discuss the challenges facing the city. The group discussed issues including jobs training, connecting community-based organization to funding, and the need for a long-term, comprehensive development plan to uplift West Baltimore’s most troubled communities.

Christopher Connelly
Christopher Connelly is a political reporter for WYPR, covering the day-to-day movement and machinations in Annapolis. He comes to WYPR from NPR, where he was a Joan B. Kroc Fellow, produced for weekend All Things Considered and worked as a rundown editor for All Things Considered. Chris has a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley. He’s reported for KALW (San Francisco), KUSP (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and KJZZ (Phoenix), and worked at StoryCorps in Brooklyn, N.Y. He’s filed stories on a range of topics, from a shortage of dog blood in canine blood banks to heroin addicts in Tanzania. He got his start in public radio at WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio, when he was a student at Antioch College.
