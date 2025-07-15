2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas is weighing a new plan for redistricting as part of a special summer session

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

Congressional districts are typically redrawn every 10 years. They were last mapped ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. But Texas is weighing a change this summer. According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the move comes after Trump’s Department of Justice sent a letter stating that four districts, held most recently by Democrats, are unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered.

Critics say it’s a ploy for Republicans to hold onto seats in Congress.

We hear from Jonathan Cervas, professor at Carnegie Mellon University specializing in redistricting and voting rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Politics
Here & Now Newsroom