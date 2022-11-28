Who Are The Marching Ravens?

It’s a not-so-secret weapon that gives The Ravens their home field advantage: Baltimore’s Marching Ravens are a massive musical hype machine that brings hometown crowds to their feet with the Ravens Fight Song. They’re more than a hundred members strong. Their halftime show is a spectacle of uniform precision. And their musicianship is awe-inspiring. But who are these people? How did this band come to be? And is it true that they helped save football in Baltimore?

This episode, we meet:

Band President John Ziemann

Music Director Dan Fake

Band members Nathan Beans, Gigi Kwik Gronvall, Kim Smith, and Brooke Coleman