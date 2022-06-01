© 2021 WYPR
Maryland Curiosity Bureau logo 1400 1400
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

What’s The Story With Fort Armistead Park?

Published June 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
fort armistead.jpg
The view from the top level of Fort Armistead. The fort is hidden away in the woods at a neglected park in Hawkins Point, South Baltimore. (Photo credit: Carmen Brock)

It’s covered in graffiti, overgrown by the forest, and neglected by the city, but Fort Armistead was once a state-of-the-art coastal defense installation. Why was this place built? Whatever happened to it? What’s going on there now? Is it true that you can find tunnels into it? And what’ll you discover if you venture inside?

By the way, check out Baltimore Heritage's Five Minute Histories video about Fort Armistead Park!

fort armistead 4.jpg
A radar-guided artillery gun was once mounted here. The guns at Fort Armistead were never used, and they were eventually removed and shipped overseas during World War II. (Photo credit: Carmen Brock)
fort armistead 5.jpg
This tunnel leads to the interior of the fort. (Photo credit: Carmen Brock)
fort armistead 6.jpg
Aaron Henkin finds his way by flashlight through the tunnels below the fort. (Photo credit: Carmen Brock)

