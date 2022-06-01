What’s The Story With Fort Armistead Park?

It’s covered in graffiti, overgrown by the forest, and neglected by the city, but Fort Armistead was once a state-of-the-art coastal defense installation. Why was this place built? Whatever happened to it? What’s going on there now? Is it true that you can find tunnels into it? And what’ll you discover if you venture inside?

A radar-guided artillery gun was once mounted here. The guns at Fort Armistead were never used, and they were eventually removed and shipped overseas during World War II. (Photo credit: Carmen Brock)

This tunnel leads to the interior of the fort. (Photo credit: Carmen Brock)