General Assembly overrides all Hogan vetoes

Lawmakers in both chambers of Maryland’s General Assembly voted by wide margins Saturday to override all ten vetoes Gov. Larry Hogan delivered the day before.

The House of Delegates voted to override the governor’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act by 90-46; the vote in the Senate was 29-14.

The act expands the number of practitioners who can provide abortion care, establishes a $3.5 million practitioner training program, and removes limitations to insurance coverage for abortion care.

The House and Senate voted to override the governor’s veto of The Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, also known as the Time to Care Act of 2022 by similar margins; in the Senate 30-16, and in the House of Delegates 94-44.

The act creates an insurance fund to which employers and employees contribute that could pay up to 90% of a worker’s salary while out for between 12 to 24 weeks because of the birth of a child or a medical emergency.

The Child Interrogation Protection Act, which would require police to contact a child’s parents or guardians and allow the child to speak with counsel prior to their interrogation was overridden in the House of Delegates 93-44 and in the Senate 30-16.

Lawmakers also voted to override vetoes of bills to allow staff in the public defender’s office and the Maryland Transit Administration police to bargain collectively; make it more difficult to fire a county health officer, invest more in MARC rail service and one to increase security requirements for firearm dealers. public works projects; the process by which a county health officer can be removed from their position; investment in the MARC train system; the security requirements to which a firearm dealer must adhere.

Having been overridden, the bills are on track to become law on the dates specified in each.