Hogan to address crime, COVID, taxes during 2022 Legislative Session

Gov. Hogan to address crime, COVID-19, tax relief during 2022 Legislative Session.

Governor Larry Hogan laid out his intention to focus on crime, tax relief, and COVID-19 during a State House press conference Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 General Assembly.

Hogan told reporters he thinks "it's the right time," for tax reform as the state currently has the largest financial surplus in its history.

"That's usually the number one criticism we get from our colleagues across the aisle, they say, yeah, we'd love to help our retirees and our families and our small business, we just simply can't afford it," Hogan said.

This year he looks forward to "...kind of tripling down on that from last year," to provide even more relief to families, small business owners, and retirees.

Hogan reaffirmed his commitment to passing tougher crime laws, noting two of his bills passed through the senate, an accomplishment he called "amazing." He is optimistic he will continue having success in that field.

He also acknowledged the profound effect COVID-19 continues to have on the people of Maryland and hospitals, in particular. He announced new initiatives to combat the virus including organizing testing centers in front of hospitals so as to avoid more spread and involving the National Guard.

"That, in some cases, has lowered the emergency room traffic by like 70 More than 70% which is you know, freeing up those people to take care of the people that really need that emergency attention," Hogan said.